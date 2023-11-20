Two kumkis stationed in Thorapalli in TN to chase away elephant from farmland

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Two kumki elephants from Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) have been stationed since Saturday to prevent a makhna from entering the farmland at Tenvayal and Kunil near Thorapalli.

P Radha Krishnan Forest Range Officer Gudalur Forest Range said, “Based on requests from local people, we have engaged two kumki elephants to stop the makhna elephant from entering the paddy fields. Though damage caused by the elephant is less this year we have deployed kumki elephants as a precautionary measure. So far the animal hasn’t shown any aggressive behaviour.”

The official said that they have been keeping a close eye on daytime at the forest boundary since it is the elephant migration period.

“Except for a makhna elephant, no other wild elephant is creating disturbances in the area. We have also engaged a team of 15 forest staff to chase away the Makhna to the forest in Kunil during night hours,” he added.

