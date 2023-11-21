60-year wait ends, CM Stalin gives patta to people who gave up land for NLCIL 

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Ending decades-long wait, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday distributed patta to people whose land were acquired by Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited for its first mine project.

In an event held at the secretariat, Stalin presented patta to seven people who had given up their land for the the project.

According to a release, people who provided their land to NLCIL in 1959 were relocated to Vijayanagaram and Puthukooraipettai in Virudachalam taluk. They had been seeking patta for their relocated land for six decades.

Bringing an end to the wait, the Tamil Nadu government issued an order on May 26, 2022, to issue 1,846 pattas to 3,543 people, and Stalin gave away patta to seven of those people on Monday. Talking to TNIE, N Sivakumar, a beneficiary, said, “In 1951, our land was acquired for NLCIL’s first mine, and alternative land was provided in Puthukooraipettai.

Despite repeated petitions, patta was not issued to us for years. Now, the chief minister has given us patta, and we are very thankful to him for this.” Some of the other beneficiaries who received patta also expressed their gratitude, highlighting various challenges they faced, including difficulties in securing loan for house construction.

CM pledges to work for egalitarian society

Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Monday made a commitment to strive for the establishment of an egalitarian society, marking the anniversary of the Justice Party, a pioneering political entity in the Dravidian movement. In his social media message, Stalin lauded the launch of the Justice Party which marked the beginning of a journey against injustice that persisted for thousands of years. He pledged to actively work towards building an egalitarian society even in the face of emerging challenges.

