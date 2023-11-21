Home States Tamil Nadu

Bikers vroom past road rules with ambulance aid in Tamil Nadu  

Upon alert from Virudhunagar police, Tenkasi traffic police personnel intercepted the vehicles at Kuthukkalvalasai.

Published: 21st November 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

The two-wheelers that were seized | Express

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: All motorists part lanes on the road upon hearing the blaring siren of an ambulance in the hope that the person battling for life inside the vehicle would reach a medical facility within the golden hour. Taking advantage of this unwritten code of humanity, as many as 10 bike riders, including a 17-year-old boy, hired a mini-ambulance and used it as a pilot vehicle to partake in a bike race from Sivakasi to Tenkasi on Sunday. Needless to say, all the other vehicles on Thirumangalam-Kollam Highway made way for the ambulance and got hoodwinked into laying a red carpet for the bikers to vroom past them.

Upon alert from Virudhunagar police, Tenkasi traffic police personnel intercepted the vehicles at Kuthukkalvalasai. Police imposed a total penalty of `14,700 on the riders for violating a slew of road rules. “A few of the bikes did not have side mirrors. Five of them lacked number plates. The pillion riders were not wearing helmets. They had also illegally used modified silencers. Further, the ambulance owner had not updated his name in the Regional Transport Office records after purchasing the vehicle,” police sources said. 

When asked if a case has been registered against the riders who illegally conducted the bike race using an ambulance, traffic police inspector Mani Murugan said they were not booked since all of them regretted their offence. “We released them after obtaining a written statement that they will not repeat the offence. The vehicles were also released,” he added. The riders had bought their KTM bikes from a showroom in Sivakasi, and authorities of the showroom allegedly helped the youth hire the ambulance.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bike riders ambulance bike race

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp