CM Stalin opens 4k flats in nine districts in TN, apartment complex in Tirunelveli 

CHENNAI: As many as 4,272 flats of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board constructed in nine districts at a cost of Rs 453.67 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

A multi-storey apartment housing of 32 units constructed at a cost of Rs 31.26 crore in Tirunelveli district was also inaugurated. The housing units have been constructed under the ‘Housing for all’ scheme, with a contribution of Rs 1.65 lakh from each beneficiary at Palayamkottai. Each house has been constructed on 400 sqft and costs Rs 9.77 lakh.

Similarly, warehouses belonging to Cooperative Department with modern facilities, built at a cost of Rs 23.35 crore for the Agricultural Producers Cooperative Marketing Societies at Tiruchengode, Erode, Rasipuram and Perundurai were also inaugurated through video conference.

Stalin also handed over sanction orders allocating houses 100 differently-abled persons in connection with the centenary celebrations of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Pattas were also distributed to 3,543 people affected by the expansion of Neyveli Lignite Corporation. Stalin also launched the F-Line online service to measure the boundaries of fields by surveyors.

Praise for Perumal Murugan

Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Monday expressed happiness over writer Perumal Murugan, whose translated book “Fire Bird” won the JCB Prize for literature. The chief minister extended his congratulations to Perumal Murugan and translator Janani Kannan for their significant contribution.

