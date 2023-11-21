Contractor, official fined `30K for charging Rs 4 extra money at public loo in TN

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the contractor of a public toilet at Srivilliputhur bus stand, and the municipality commissioner to pay Rs 30, 004 to a Watrap resident for allegedly charging him an extra Rs 4 for the public toilet, in 2018.



The commission, comprising president S J Chakaravarthy and member M Muthulakshmi announced the verdict, after hearing a petition filed by V V S Sundaram. In July 2018, Sundaram said he used the urinal at the public toilet at Srivilliputhur bus stand and was charged Rs 5, Rs 4 more than the usual charge of one rupee, by the contractor. The contractor further refused to give Sundaram a receipt and mocked him when he asked for one.



In his complaint, Sundaram further noted that the toilet was unkempt and did not display details of applicable rates. Sundaram then took legal recourse and a notice was issued to the contractor and municipal commissioner. In the absence of response, Sundaram approached the commission. The respondents denied the allegations and said the toilet has been maintained by the contractor and the officials, with the municipality regularly inspecting it. "People are charged Rs 1 only to use the urinal, and the bills are maintained. Details of the rates are also displayed on a board," the respondents said.



The panel observed that contrary to the agreement, no board mentioning the rates was put up. "Since no documents regarding the inspection carried out by the municipality, or the bills, were produced before the commission, it is observed that no inspections were carried out and the contractor charged `5 from the petitioner," the commission stated in its order. The body also observed that it is the duty of the municipal commissioner to check if the contractor has been following rules in line with the contract order. Since the commissioner has also failed to perform their duty, he is considered accountable. The commission directed the contractor and the official to pay Rs 30,004, either together or individually, to the petitioner in six weeks.

