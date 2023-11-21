Home States Tamil Nadu

Corporation, Madurai police dept conduct special meetings to discuss traffic issues

Despite the construction of a multi-level parking facility in two locations, one near the temple and the other at the newly constructed Periyar bus stand, traffic snarls continue to exist.

Published: 21st November 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad traffic, Traffic jam, Hyderabad roads

Representational Image

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city corporation and the Madurai police conducted a special meeting on Monday to discuss traffic regulations and on-road parking facilities in the city. Commercial spaces on Massi and Avani moola streets, coupled with the heavy footfall of devotees to visit the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundereswarar Temple have resulted in traffic bottlenecks in the city.
 
Despite the construction of a multi-level parking facility in two locations, one near the temple and the other at the newly constructed Periyar bus stand, traffic snarls continue to exist. A senior corporation official stated that the district administration is preparing a detailed report about the prevailing situation, and will be carrying out a special survey in both commercial spaces to learn about the vehicles being parked in the areas. Following the survey, the corporation and the police department will take steps to address parking issues.

The corporation is also trying to initiate on-road parking facilities subject to charges. Works on a third multi-level parking facility in Goripalayam will commence soon. The corporation and the Madurai police also conducted a special meeting with the traders' union from Avani Moola and Massi streets to discuss the on-road parking facility in these areas.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
traffic snarl

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp