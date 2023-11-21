Corporation, Madurai police dept conduct special meetings to discuss traffic issues

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The city corporation and the Madurai police conducted a special meeting on Monday to discuss traffic regulations and on-road parking facilities in the city. Commercial spaces on Massi and Avani moola streets, coupled with the heavy footfall of devotees to visit the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundereswarar Temple have resulted in traffic bottlenecks in the city.



Despite the construction of a multi-level parking facility in two locations, one near the temple and the other at the newly constructed Periyar bus stand, traffic snarls continue to exist. A senior corporation official stated that the district administration is preparing a detailed report about the prevailing situation, and will be carrying out a special survey in both commercial spaces to learn about the vehicles being parked in the areas. Following the survey, the corporation and the police department will take steps to address parking issues.



The corporation is also trying to initiate on-road parking facilities subject to charges. Works on a third multi-level parking facility in Goripalayam will commence soon. The corporation and the Madurai police also conducted a special meeting with the traders' union from Avani Moola and Massi streets to discuss the on-road parking facility in these areas.

