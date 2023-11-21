EPS to meet district secretaries in Chennai on November 21, discuss poll plans

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will be chairing a meeting of the party’s district secretaries and in-charges for the forming booth committees, youth brigades and wings relating to women members of the party on Tuesday regarding the strategies for facing the Lok Sabha elections.

Palaniswami who has been interacting with the party functionaries at the grassroots level at regular intervals, is expected to review the steps going on for strengthening the booth committees, checking electoral rolls, and other preparatory works for facing the Lok Sabha elections. He will be discussing the recent political developments with party colleagues. In the earlier meeting, Palaniswami stressed the need to increase the number of women in the booth committees so that meeting the women voters at the booth level would be easier.

There are around 68,000 polling booths in the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK is planning to have committees for men and women voters and another group drawn from youth brigades. The aim of these committees is to ensure the supporters of the AIADMK exercise their franchise without fail on polling day so that the party can get a sizeable percentage of votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

