Home States Tamil Nadu

Five booked for selling baby born out of wedlock in TN's Virudhunagar 

Upon deciding to sell the baby, Rajeswari informed Jeyapal, who introduced them to Revathi, and the baby was sold to Asina,” police said.

Published: 21st November 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Police booked five people under the Juvenile Justice Act for illegally selling a newborn baby boy. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Five people, including two residents of Erode, were booked under the Juvenile Justice Act on Sunday for illegally selling a newborn baby boy.

According to police, M Muthusudali (36) from Rajapalayam, gave birth to a baby at the government hospital on October 18. On October 25, with the help of P Rajeswari (50) from Rajapalayam, Jeyapal from Tenkasi, and K Revathi from Erode, Muthusudali sold the baby to Erode resident T Asina. 

“Following the birth of the child, allegedly from an extramarital affair, Muthusudali reached out to Rajeswari since she said she won’t be able to raise the child, and it would cause issues in her life. Upon deciding to sell the baby, Rajeswari informed Jeyapal, who introduced them to Revathi, and the baby was sold to Asina,” police said.

A few days ago, when the incident came to light, officials of the child welfare unit conducted an inquiry and registered a case. While Muthusudali, Rajeswari, Revathi, and Asina were arrested, Jeyapal is absconding. “Both Revathi and Asina have been earlier booked in similar cases. A special team has been formed to find Jeyapal,” sources said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
newborn baby Juvenile Justice Act extramarital affair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp