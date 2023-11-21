Five booked for selling baby born out of wedlock in TN's Virudhunagar 

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Five people, including two residents of Erode, were booked under the Juvenile Justice Act on Sunday for illegally selling a newborn baby boy.

According to police, M Muthusudali (36) from Rajapalayam, gave birth to a baby at the government hospital on October 18. On October 25, with the help of P Rajeswari (50) from Rajapalayam, Jeyapal from Tenkasi, and K Revathi from Erode, Muthusudali sold the baby to Erode resident T Asina.

“Following the birth of the child, allegedly from an extramarital affair, Muthusudali reached out to Rajeswari since she said she won’t be able to raise the child, and it would cause issues in her life. Upon deciding to sell the baby, Rajeswari informed Jeyapal, who introduced them to Revathi, and the baby was sold to Asina,” police said.

A few days ago, when the incident came to light, officials of the child welfare unit conducted an inquiry and registered a case. While Muthusudali, Rajeswari, Revathi, and Asina were arrested, Jeyapal is absconding. “Both Revathi and Asina have been earlier booked in similar cases. A special team has been formed to find Jeyapal,” sources said.

