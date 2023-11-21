Gutka scam: CBI gets nod to prosecute former AIADMK ministers BV Ramanaa, C Vijaya Baskar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over a year after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought approval, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has granted his sanction to prosecute former AIADMK ministers BV Ramanaa and C Vijaya Baskar in connection with the gutka scam. The governor also gave his nod to prosecute former Tamil University Vice-Chancellor G Baskaran.

The DMK government’s requests for sanction to prosecute former ministers KC Veeramani and MR Vijaya Bhaskar are still under consideration. The governor’s action comes after the state government moved the Supreme Court over his delay in clearing Bills and files. The state government forwarded the CBI’s request for sanction to prosecute Ramanaa and Vijaya Baskar to the governor on September 12, 2022.

The governor gave his nod on November 13, 2023 without mentioning any reason for the delay. The file seeking prosecution of Baskaran was sent on April 10, 2023 and the sanction was accorded on November 18. The file regarding the prosecution of Veeramani was also sent on September 12, 2022. The governor had three communications with the state government, seeking an “authenticated investigation report” before receiving the file from the state government again on November 18, 2023.

‘Re-passed 10 Bills as Ravi acting in breach of constitutional schemes’

The bench was responding to the AG’s submissions that Ravi had taken charge on November 18, 2021, and all sorts of delays cannot be attributed to the present governor as there were many ‘intricate issues’ involved with many Bills. “The issue is not whether any particular governor delayed but whether in general there has been a delay in exercising Constitutional functions,” the bench said. Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abhisehk Singhvi said the governor was acting in breach of the constitutional schemes and this has led to a situation, where the Assembly has ‘re-passed’ 10 out of 15 Bills. The case has been adjourned to December 1.

Meanwhile, the bench heard the similar plea moved by the Kerala government, in which notices were issued to the centre and the office of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The state has accused Khan of not granting assent to several Bills cleared by the Assembly. Former Attorney General KK Venugopal alleged the governor had delayed in granting assent to eight Bills. He also submitted that the governor had promulgated three ordinances which were later converted into Bills passed by the legislature.

“This is an endemic situation. The governors do not realise that they are part of the legislature under Article 168 of the Constitution,” Venugopal said. Issuing notices on the plea, the top court asked either Attorney General Venkataramani or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in the hearing while posting the matter for November 25.

(With inputs from agencies)

