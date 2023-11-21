Madras HC bins TNSTC's appeal in road accident case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently upheld an order passed by Srivilliputhur Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directing TNSTC- Erode division to pay `13 lakh compensation to the family of a man, who died in an accident involving a government bus in 2017.



Justice G Chandrasekharan made the decision on an appeal filed by TNSTC challenging the tribunal's order and refusing to pay the stated compensation. The transport corporation claimed that the man was driving on the wrong side of the road, causing the accident. It also found fault with the tribunal for fixing the monthly income of the deceased, who was a milk vendor, at Rs 8,000. The corporation argued that the compensation amount was excessive.



However, Justice Chandrasekharan rejected the contentions. The tribunal had taken the decision based on evidence and the compensation amount was also just and appropriate, the judge held and dismissed the appeal. It could be noted that the tribunal had initially calculated the compensation amount to be `18.65 lakh, but had deducted 30% of the amount towards contributory negligence, as the deceased was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

