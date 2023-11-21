Madras HC upholds conviction of ex-minister's wife

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday upheld the conviction of the wife of a former AIADMK minister in a disproportionate assets case and ordered the authorities to imprison her to serve the remaining period of her sentence. Finding that the ex-minister AM Paramasivan and his wife Nallammal had accumulated wealth 417% disproportionate to their known sources of income, Justice G Jayachandran dismissed Nallammal’s appeal 23 years after the trial court’s order convicting and sentencing her to one year of imprisonment.

“The criminal appeal is dismissed. The trial court is directed to secure the appellant and commit her to prison to undergo the remaining period of sentence,” he ordered. However, the judge directed setting off the period of detention, if any undergone already, against the sentence. Paramasivan had served as labour minister in the 1991-96 AIADMK government. After the change of government, in 1997 the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered an FIR against Paramasivan and Nallammal for amassing wealth disproportionate to known sources of income. In 2000, the trial court convicted the couple. Paramasivan was sentenced to two years of imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 while Nallammal was given a one-year sentence and Rs 5,000 fine. The couple appealed against the order. Paramasivan died in 2015.

Even with error of Rs 2 lakh, assets disproportionate

Justice Jayachandran in his order said the error in valuation of assets is pegged at Rs 2 lakh but even then the assets acquired by the couple do not fall outside the purview of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

“Even if a concession of Rs 2 lakh is given in the valuation of assets acquired during the check period, the disproportionality will only be reduced marginally and not to the extent to fall outside the scope of offence under Section 13 1 (e) of the PCA,” the judge further said.

He noted that if the value of disproportionate assets is calculated as Rs 35. 70 lakh and if the savings of Rs 2.45 lakh (including the error in valuation of assets and value of articles received as gifts) is deducted, the value of disproportionate assets will be Rs 33.25 lakh and the percentage of disproportionality will be 417%.

