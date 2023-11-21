No respite from rains for another five days in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre (RMC) said there will be widespread moderate rains across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days. Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC, S Balakrishnan, said the state has been receiving rains due to the cyclonic circulation in Southwest Bay of Bengal near Tamil Nadu’s coast. There is also another lower atmospheric circulation in the Arabian Sea, he said.

In the past 24 hours, many areas in south Tamil Nadu and a few places in the north received rains. Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district received the highest rainfall of 16 cm, he added. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal received 25 cm from October 1, which is 16% less than the usual 30 cm, he said.

As per the official forecast, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places over Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Theni and Dindigul districts on Wednesday, and at isolated places over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore district and Nilgiris on Thursday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts on Tuesday. Isolated places in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga and Kanniyakumari districts will likely get heavy rain on Wednesday as well.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre (RMC) said there will be widespread moderate rains across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next five days. Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, RMC, S Balakrishnan, said the state has been receiving rains due to the cyclonic circulation in Southwest Bay of Bengal near Tamil Nadu’s coast. There is also another lower atmospheric circulation in the Arabian Sea, he said. In the past 24 hours, many areas in south Tamil Nadu and a few places in the north received rains. Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district received the highest rainfall of 16 cm, he added. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal received 25 cm from October 1, which is 16% less than the usual 30 cm, he said. As per the official forecast, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places over Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Theni and Dindigul districts on Wednesday, and at isolated places over the Ghat areas of Coimbatore district and Nilgiris on Thursday. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts on Tuesday. Isolated places in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivaganga and Kanniyakumari districts will likely get heavy rain on Wednesday as well.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp