No stepping back with regard to cases against governor RN Ravi: Minister S Regupathy

He said, "We take it as a victory when the delay by governor was pointed out. We have also requested the apex court to set a time frame for a governor to act on bills sent by the state government.

Published: 21st November 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Law Minister  S Regupathy inaugurated a gym for prisons dept staff in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

Law Minister S Regupathy | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Mentioning as having learnt of Governor RN Ravi clearing the files seeking sanction to prosecute former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar and BV Ramana in connection with the gutka scam only through the Supreme Court on Monday, Minister for Law S Regupathy said, “Had he informed us we would not have added to the list [of pending bills and files] presented to the court.” 

Interacting with media persons in Pudukkottai, he said, “The governor has to clear all the bills and files sent by the state government. Stating in court how many of them have been cleared and how many are pending is not suited for someone of the governor’s stature. We will never step back from the cases against the governor no matter what.”

While he declined specific comment on the Supreme Court’s remarks over the governor’s delay in giving assent to bills, the minister said, “We take it as a victory when the delay by governor was pointed out. We have also requested the apex court to set a time frame for a governor to act on bills sent by the state government.”

