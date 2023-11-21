Home States Tamil Nadu

Students in Tamil Nadu say SCERT did not pay full money for survey

A student, G Vasu (name changed) from Yercaud told TNIE, “Officers should have been given honorarium of Rs 900 for SLAS.

Published: 21st November 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

A girl student who did not wish to be named told TNIE, “I got only Rs 600 from the officers. 

Image used for representational purpose.

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Private arts and science college students in Salem alleged that the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has not given the full honorarium for the State Educational Achievement Survey’s (SLAS) duty so far. Some students petitioned Salem Chief Educational Officer M Kabeer regarding this.  

A student, G Vasu (name changed) from Yercaud told TNIE, “Officers should have been given honorarium of Rs 900 for SLAS. I made a complaint to the district officers regarding this and they’re yet to respond. He added that officers have given full honorarium of Rs 900 to some students. A girl student who did not wish to be named told TNIE, “I got only Rs 600 from the officers.  I got the remaining Rs 300 after asking frequently from the officers.”

As per sources from DIET, SCERT conducted SEAS with the students on November 3 and 4. An honorarium of Rs 900 was allocated to each college student for attending the one-day training and two-day survey along with a travel allowance. “But, the honorarium did not reach fully to the students in some districts, especially, travel allowance was not given. So, SCERT should inquire this matter, as the honorarium might have been misused,” sources added. Repeated attempts to reach the CEO Kabeer and the principal of the DIET Salem Selvam went in vain.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
honorarium students SCERT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp