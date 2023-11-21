Students in Tamil Nadu say SCERT did not pay full money for survey

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Private arts and science college students in Salem alleged that the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) has not given the full honorarium for the State Educational Achievement Survey’s (SLAS) duty so far. Some students petitioned Salem Chief Educational Officer M Kabeer regarding this.

A student, G Vasu (name changed) from Yercaud told TNIE, “Officers should have been given honorarium of Rs 900 for SLAS. I made a complaint to the district officers regarding this and they’re yet to respond. He added that officers have given full honorarium of Rs 900 to some students. A girl student who did not wish to be named told TNIE, “I got only Rs 600 from the officers. I got the remaining Rs 300 after asking frequently from the officers.”

As per sources from DIET, SCERT conducted SEAS with the students on November 3 and 4. An honorarium of Rs 900 was allocated to each college student for attending the one-day training and two-day survey along with a travel allowance. “But, the honorarium did not reach fully to the students in some districts, especially, travel allowance was not given. So, SCERT should inquire this matter, as the honorarium might have been misused,” sources added. Repeated attempts to reach the CEO Kabeer and the principal of the DIET Salem Selvam went in vain.

