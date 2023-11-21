Tamil Nadu: Ruling DMK ally VCK breaks silence on caste atrocities, says crimes against Dalits on the rise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s alliance partner Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Monday raised its voice against the ruling party during a high-level committee meeting expressing concern over rising atrocities against Dalits in the state.

The VCK’s high-level committee meeting convened at its headquarters was presided over by party president Thol Thirumavalavan, and witnessed strong dissent during discussions. The party adopted several resolutions during the meeting.

One of the resolutions said caste atrocities against Dalits are increasing by the day across the state. The situation is getting worse, especially in southern districts. The primary reason for this is caste pride politics propagated by the Sanatana forces under the guise of religion.

The resolution called upon the state government to take decisive measures to curb such atrocities. In a significant move, the party also urged the government to empower law enforcement by employing non-bailable preventive act against individuals implicated in Dalit-related crimes. The party also addressed concerns related to farmers and adopted a resolution urging the government to repeal the Tamil Nadu Land Acquisition Laws (Revival of Operation, Amendment, and Validation) Act, 2019, to safeguard the interests of farmers.

ALSO READ | Not just Dalit residents, their homes too can’t face upper castes in this Tamil Nadu village

It may be recalled that the VCK has been targeted by other Dalit parties and outfits which adopt a soft approach against the state government in terms of condemning inaction in general and the police department in particular when atrocities against Dalits are reported. In this situation, the VCK has strongly expressed dissatisfaction over the increasing atrocities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: DMK’s alliance partner Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Monday raised its voice against the ruling party during a high-level committee meeting expressing concern over rising atrocities against Dalits in the state. The VCK’s high-level committee meeting convened at its headquarters was presided over by party president Thol Thirumavalavan, and witnessed strong dissent during discussions. The party adopted several resolutions during the meeting. One of the resolutions said caste atrocities against Dalits are increasing by the day across the state. The situation is getting worse, especially in southern districts. The primary reason for this is caste pride politics propagated by the Sanatana forces under the guise of religion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The resolution called upon the state government to take decisive measures to curb such atrocities. In a significant move, the party also urged the government to empower law enforcement by employing non-bailable preventive act against individuals implicated in Dalit-related crimes. The party also addressed concerns related to farmers and adopted a resolution urging the government to repeal the Tamil Nadu Land Acquisition Laws (Revival of Operation, Amendment, and Validation) Act, 2019, to safeguard the interests of farmers. ALSO READ | Not just Dalit residents, their homes too can’t face upper castes in this Tamil Nadu village It may be recalled that the VCK has been targeted by other Dalit parties and outfits which adopt a soft approach against the state government in terms of condemning inaction in general and the police department in particular when atrocities against Dalits are reported. In this situation, the VCK has strongly expressed dissatisfaction over the increasing atrocities. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp