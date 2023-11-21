Home States Tamil Nadu

What’s wrong in bringing mechanism for fact checking?: Madras HC

Nirmal Kumar sought the court to issue injunction against the operation of the G.O. providing for constitution of the fact checking unit (FCU).

Published: 21st November 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras HC (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is wrong in bringing a mechanism for checking fake news? Madras High Court asked a public interest litigation petitioner who challenged the government’s order for constituting a fact-checking unit (FCU) to combat fake online news.

The question was raised when a PIL petition filed by AIADMK’s Information Technology (IT) wing functionary Nirmal Kumar came up for hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Monday.

Nirmal Kumar sought the court to issue injunction against the operation of the G.O. providing for constitution of the fact checking unit (FCU). Senior counsel Vijay Narayan, representing the petitioner, contended the state government does not have the powers to bring in such a mechanism since the amended IT Rules provided for setting up them by the Centre.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran, appearing for the government, submitted the petition is not maintainable and the petitioner has no locus standi since he is facing two criminal cases for peddling fake news.

Senior counsel PS Raman, representing the FCU, recalled the adverse impact, the peddling of fake news as if Bihari migrant labourers were attacked in Tamil Nadu, created a few months ago. He said the mechanism is to enable the state government to arrest dissemination of fake news regarding the government.

The bench posted the matter to December 6 citing the impending verdict of the Bombay High Court on a batch of petitions challenging the legality of IT Amendment Rules, 2023.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fake news

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp