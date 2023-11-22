BJP only changed country’s name, not its status: Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

ERODE: BJP has done nothing for the country in the nine years since it came to power than changing the name, minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said in Erode on Tuesday.

Addressing party cadres in a meeting to review arrangements for the youth wing state conference scheduled to be held on December 17, Udhayanidhi said “ During election campaign in 2014, Narendra Modi said he would eradicate black money but has not done it. Modi said he would make India a superpower by 2020. But now he says it will be done in 2047. Modi also said that he would change India, he only changed the name of India. We have to give due reply to all this in 2024 elections.”

Describing the BJP as master of slave parties, the minister said, “In 2021, we defeated a slave party in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, we should defeat BJP, which is the boss of slave parties, in parliamentary elections.”

Talking about AIADMK, he said, “The AIADMK government sacrificed Tamil Nadu’s rights, They were the ones who allowed NEET. During the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, NEET did not come into Tamil Nadu. After her demise, the AIADMK allowed it.”

Earlier, Udayanidhi honoured 2, 580 senior functionaries of DMK from Erode. Ministers S Muthusamy, and Siva V Meyyanathan, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara were among those present.

GO issued for Rs 40-cr effluent treatment plant

Udhayanidhi said a GO has been issued on Monday to set up a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) inside the SIPCOT complex at Perundurai at a cost of Rs 40 crore, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people.

Addressing reporters in Perundurai, he said the state government would contribute `20 crore and the rest would be industry’s contribution. The project will begin soon and be completed in eight months. It will have capacity to treat about 20 lakh litres of effluent every day, the minister added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ERODE: BJP has done nothing for the country in the nine years since it came to power than changing the name, minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said in Erode on Tuesday. Addressing party cadres in a meeting to review arrangements for the youth wing state conference scheduled to be held on December 17, Udhayanidhi said “ During election campaign in 2014, Narendra Modi said he would eradicate black money but has not done it. Modi said he would make India a superpower by 2020. But now he says it will be done in 2047. Modi also said that he would change India, he only changed the name of India. We have to give due reply to all this in 2024 elections.” Describing the BJP as master of slave parties, the minister said, “In 2021, we defeated a slave party in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, we should defeat BJP, which is the boss of slave parties, in parliamentary elections.” Talking about AIADMK, he said, “The AIADMK government sacrificed Tamil Nadu’s rights, They were the ones who allowed NEET. During the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, NEET did not come into Tamil Nadu. After her demise, the AIADMK allowed it.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier, Udayanidhi honoured 2, 580 senior functionaries of DMK from Erode. Ministers S Muthusamy, and Siva V Meyyanathan, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara were among those present. GO issued for Rs 40-cr effluent treatment plant Udhayanidhi said a GO has been issued on Monday to set up a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) inside the SIPCOT complex at Perundurai at a cost of Rs 40 crore, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the people. Addressing reporters in Perundurai, he said the state government would contribute `20 crore and the rest would be industry’s contribution. The project will begin soon and be completed in eight months. It will have capacity to treat about 20 lakh litres of effluent every day, the minister added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp