Body of 33-day-old baby girl exhumed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri for probe following suspicion of infanticide

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The body of a 33-day-old baby girl was exhumed on Monday near Gurubarapalli following a complaint by the health department.

Post mortem was conducted on Tuesday and police are enquiring about the case.

According to health department sources, a 25-year-old woman from Gurubarapalli gave birth to her second child at Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH) on October 16.

Since it was pre-term delivery and the baby was underweight, she was admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) for ten days and discharged.

On Sunday morning, the infant died allegedly due to milk aspiration after breastfeeding. And the family buried her in their land, A family member informed about the death to health department staffs. On Monday morning, Kaveripattinam Community Health Centre, medical officer, J Somasundaram, lodged a complaint at Gurubarapalli police.

In the evening, in the presence of village people, police and revenue department, the body was exhumed and sent to GKMCH for postmortem. On Tuesday afternoon postmortem conducted and body handed over to the family. This is third exhumation suspecting female infanticide in a month. On November 9 and on October 25, two babies were exhumed in Shoolagiri.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KRISHNAGIRI: The body of a 33-day-old baby girl was exhumed on Monday near Gurubarapalli following a complaint by the health department. Post mortem was conducted on Tuesday and police are enquiring about the case. According to health department sources, a 25-year-old woman from Gurubarapalli gave birth to her second child at Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH) on October 16.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Since it was pre-term delivery and the baby was underweight, she was admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) for ten days and discharged. On Sunday morning, the infant died allegedly due to milk aspiration after breastfeeding. And the family buried her in their land, A family member informed about the death to health department staffs. On Monday morning, Kaveripattinam Community Health Centre, medical officer, J Somasundaram, lodged a complaint at Gurubarapalli police. In the evening, in the presence of village people, police and revenue department, the body was exhumed and sent to GKMCH for postmortem. On Tuesday afternoon postmortem conducted and body handed over to the family. This is third exhumation suspecting female infanticide in a month. On November 9 and on October 25, two babies were exhumed in Shoolagiri. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp