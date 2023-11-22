French-India young talents event to boost business ties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to strengthen business ties between France and India, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France India (CCIFI) is hosting the second session (Phase II) of the French Indian Young Talents Programme here. The programme will conclude on November 22.

Of the 120 applications, 10 Indian and 10 French nationals under the age of 35 were selected - pro bono - by the Indian executive search firm Positive Moves. The call was open to young professionals from all sectors who were already involved in Franco-Indian relations, either because they were French alumni who had studied or worked in India as VIE (French International Internship Programme), or Indian professionals who had the same ties with France.

The basic concept of this programme, which was announced when the chamber was relaunched in February 2022, is to help create a link between young French and Indian talents, under 35 years of age, who already have a Franco-Indian base and intend to capitalise on it.

This cohort of 20 Young Talents, composed of nine women and 11 men, has been brought together to better understand each other’s systems of working and thinking, with the intention to build familiarity and reinforce the fluidity of exchanges between the cultures of two countries, a release stated.

