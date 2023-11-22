Home States Tamil Nadu

Hindu family in TN's Tiruppur removes cross from kin’s grave, placed as per his wish, after BJP objects

Senthilvel clarified that they did not demand the body to be shifted to a Christian burial spot and that they only insisted such incidents should not repeat.

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The family of a Hindu man who was buried in a Hindu burial ground removed a cross they placed in his grave as per his wish on Tuesday after BJP cadres raised objection.

BJP (Tiruppur) district president Senthilvel said, “ We came to know that a Christian was buried in the Hindu burial ground near Sellandiyamman temple three days ago and no corporation official was aware of it. We found out that the watchman is mostly absent and drunk,” he told TNIE, adding that they lodged a complaint with Tiruppur city corporation.  

Senthilvel clarified that they did not demand the body to be shifted to a Christian burial spot and that they only insisted such incidents should not repeat. When contacted, an official in Tiruppur city corporation said, “The burial happened on November 15, and the deceased was  L Ravi (58) a resident of Thennampalayam in Tiruppur city.

He was a Hindu and died on November 14 due to ill health. While he was admitted in hospital, he requested a cross to be placed in his burial site. In order to fulfill his last wish, his wife and daughter placed a small cross. A group of BJP cadres saw the cross on Tuesday and raised an issue. We called up the relatives seeking an explanation. They showed us records to prove they were Hindus. Later, they removed the cross by themselves to avoid  any issues.”

