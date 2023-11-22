Karthigai Deepam: TN govt to run 2,700 spl bus services to Tiruvannamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In light of Karthigai deepam festival on November 26 at Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai, and subsequent observation of full moon day (Pournami), the government will deploy 2,700 special buses from various parts of the state to Tiruvannamalai between November 24 and 26, said minister S S Sivasankar on Tuesday.

According to a press release, nine temporary bus stands have been established in Tiruvannamalai to avoid traffic congestion in the city. “Special buses will operate from Chennai, Puducherry, Bengaluru, and other parts of the state to facilitate devotees’ travel to Tiruvannamalai for the festival,” the minister said.

Besides, 40 small buses will be introduced to transport devotees to and fro the nine temporary bus stands and the girivalam route, free of charge. The nine bus stands are located at Vellore Road Anna Aarch, Avalurpettai Road opposite SRGDS school, Tindivanam Road Agriculture Marketing Society, Vettavalam Road Surveyor Nagar, Thirukkovilur Road near Boys Higher Secondary School, Manalurpettai Road Senthamizh Nagar, Chengam Road Subiksha Garden, and Kanchi Road Don Bosco School.

