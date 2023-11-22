Madras HC dismisses plea alleging unfair practice in palmolein procurement meant for public distribution system

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL plea alleging unfair practice in tender proceedings initiated by Tamil Nadu Food and Cooperation Department for procuring palmolein to be distributed under special public distribution system.

Finding the petition lacked merits, the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed it. The bench observed that rules governing procurement of food items for PDS allows short-term tenders for purchasing items, and the tender process was initiated with clearance from the authorities concerned.

The petition, filed by S Sridhar of Madurai, alleged that the tender for purchasing six crore fortified RBD palmolein packets was called without following the guidelines and only a short period of time was given to submit the papers. The tender notification is arbitrary, illegal and perverse and is aimed at favouring only a few groups of persons, the petitioner alleged, and sought the court to stay the tender process.

However, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram submitted that Rule 20 (2) of the Tender Rules empowers the tender issuing authorities to reduce the time limit specifying the reasons in writing. Palmolein and toor dal are essential commodities and the requirement is more now as festivals like Christmas and Pongal are approaching, he told the bench. A similar petition against purchase of toor dal was also dismissed.

