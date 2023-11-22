Pioneer in affordable eye care no more  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Sengamedu Srinivasa Badrinath, founder of Sankara Nethralaya Hospitals, died in his sleep at his residence in Chennai on Tuesday. He was 83. The eminent vitreoretinal surgeon was suffering from age-related ailments.

He is survived by his wife Dr Vasanthi Badrinath, a paediatrician and hematologist, and sons Ananth Badrinath and Seshu Badrinath. In 1978, Dr Badrinath founded the Medical Research Foundation and Sanakara Nethralaya Hospitals is part of the foundation. He was president of the foundation and Chairman Emeritus of Sankara Nethralaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his condolence message, said Dr Badrinath has left an indelible mark through his relentless service. Chief Minister M K Stalin said his death is a huge loss to the field of medicine. Dr Badrinath and his colleagues, who made affordable eye care possible for millions, were credited with teaching and training thousands of ophthalmologists and paramedical personnel.

Recipient of Padma Bhusan and Dr B C Roy National Award

He was honoured with Padma Sri in 1983 and Padma Bhushan in 1999. In 1991, he received the Dr B C Roy National Award. Dr Badrinath was a fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences and was bestowed with honorary doctorate degrees by Annamalai University and Tamil Nadu Dr M G R Medical University.

Born on February 24, 1940, in Triplicane, he completed his education at the Madras Medical College between 1957 and 1962 before pursuing his graduate studies in Ophthalmology at Grasslands Hospital in the US. He also worked as a fellow in the vitreoretinal services of Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Boston. Dr Badrinath passed the examinations for Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons (Canada) and American Board Examination in Ophthalmology in 1969 and 1970, respectively.

He met Dr Vasanthi in Brooklyn New York in 1966 and married her on 3 June, 1967. He returned to India in 1970 after seven years. During the first two years, the family suffered immense hardship. S Vasudevan, Badrinath’s elder brother, who was of great support to him, dissuaded the couple from returning to the US, a hospital statement said.

From 1970, for six years, Dr Badrinath worked at the Voluntary Health Services, Adyar, as a consultant. He had private practice in Ophthalmology and Vitreoretinal Surgery at the H M Hospital (1970 to 1972) and at Vijaya Hospital, Chennai (1973 to 1978). His last rites were performed at Besant Nagar crematorium on Tuesday.

