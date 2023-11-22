Research funding influenced by those in power for favourable results: Economist

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Research funding is influenced for favourable results for those in power in India, said Prof Utsa Patnaik during her Malcolm Adiseshiah Memorial lecture in Chennai.

The event was organised by the Malcolm and Elizabeth Adiseshiah trust at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai.

The Malcolm Adiseshiah award was given to Prof Utsa Pantaik, Professor Emeritus at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Elizabeth Seshiah citation was conferred on Prof Dipa Sinha of Ambedkar University, Delhi. VK Natraj from the trust delivered the welcome address and Sashi Kumar from the Asian College of Journalism introduced the awardees.

Unpaid labour of women is not measured in economics, said Prof Dipa Sinha during her acceptance speech. “The award comes with a responsibility. The education I received in JNU helped me see the world. Economics is complicated to exempt laymen from understanding it,” she added.

