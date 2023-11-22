Tamil Nadu: 16-year-old boy and his friend held for murder

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Race Course police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with the murder of a 45-year-old man. Police found the partially decomposed body of the man on the railway tracks on Friday.

He was identified as Ravi, a cook. The suspect M Mohammed Firdose Raj (28), a daily wage labourer from Madurai, and the victim were allegedly in a same-sex relationship and used to stay on a platform in front of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. A few months ago, a 16-year-old boy, a Class 9 dropout, from Sundakkamuthur became friends with them and the three used to consume liquor at the nearby tracks.

On November 14, around 10 am, the three went to consume liquor on the railway tracks. However, in an inebriated state, Ravi allegedly tried to make sexual advances to the minor, which triggered an argument between them. This escalated into a quarrel following which Firdose Raj and the minor smashed the head of the victim with a rock. The suspects left the place after taking Rs 300 from the pocket of the deceased.

Police found the body on November 17 in a partially decomposed state and the post mortem confirmed it was murder. A police team headed by Inspector Arjun checked the CCTV footage, following which they got information about the suspects. Following investigation, police arrested them.

