Tamil Nadu: No faeces in school water tank, says Kancheepuram collector following complaint raised by midday meal staff

As per sources, while cooking midday meals, staff noticed the water from the tank had a foul smell. They alerted police, who inspected the spot.

Published: 22nd November 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following reports that human faeces were mixed in the water tank of the Panchayat Union Middle School in Tiruvantharu in Kancheepuram district, Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan inspected the spot and refuted the allegation.

She said that the foul smell that emanated from the tank could be due to an egg that fell inside the tank by accident. As there are other drinking water facilities in the school, the tank would be demolished soon, she added.

As per sources, while cooking midday meals, staff noticed the water from the tank had a foul smell. They alerted the police, who inspected the spot. Meanwhile, several media organisations began to report that human faeces were mixed in the school tank.

The collector visited the school and said that eggshells were found inside the tank. “As there are other water facilities in the school, this concrete tank would be demolished,” the collector said.  

Speaking to TNIE, a senior police officer said, “We went to the spot, but couldn’t confirm whether it was human faecal matter that was mixed in water.” 

