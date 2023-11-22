Tamil Nadu: Power supply woes at Ariyalur Government Medical College hostels deprive medicos of facilities

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Students of Government Medical College here residing in the hostels on campus face difficulties reaching their room as staff blame the Public Works Department (PWD) for not providing the complexes with proper power supply following completion of construction about three years ago.

This causes the four elevators in the five-storeyed hostels to remain largely non-functional, they said, adding that the issue extends to the RO water purifiers in the complexes as well. Following approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC), classes commenced at Government Medical College from 2021 with 150 students.

The student strength has since swelled, with 430 of them staying in the hostels on campus. Meanwhile, the PWD which undertook construction of the Government Medical College Hospital also built the hostels. It, however, failed to provide the two complexes separately housing male and female students with proper power connection, alleged staff.

As a result, voltage fluctuation persists in the hostels, which, in turn, has rendered the escalators installed in the complexes about a year ago useless. The water purifiers in all the five floors, including the dining rooms, of both the hostels also suffer a similar situation since their installation about two years ago, the staff said. The issues were taken up several times with the PWD officials and the collectorate, but in vain, they added. A staff member who did not wish to be named said,

"The power issue remains unresolved for the past three years. The RO fittings are of no use. We are forced to buy over 40 water cans every day for drinking purposes. This adds to the costs for the hospital. Due to the fluctuation, we are unable to use any electrical appliances, including grinders and mixers. The PWD and the electricity (Tangedco) department are responsible for the problems."

A hostel student on the issues said, "With the lifts non-functional, we are left with the difficult task of climbing stairs. We get tired when we head to college and return to the room." When contacted, PWD (Electrical) Assistant Engineer A Shanmugapandi told TNIE, "Power supply to the hostels is functioning normally. The fluctuation may be normal like at houses. But this has nothing to do with the RO purifiers. Those who installed the system need to fix it. As for the lifts, we are working on the issue and it will be rectified soon." Attempts to reach Collector J Anne Mary Swarna for comment went in vain.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ARIYALUR: Students of Government Medical College here residing in the hostels on campus face difficulties reaching their room as staff blame the Public Works Department (PWD) for not providing the complexes with proper power supply following completion of construction about three years ago. This causes the four elevators in the five-storeyed hostels to remain largely non-functional, they said, adding that the issue extends to the RO water purifiers in the complexes as well. Following approval from the National Medical Commission (NMC), classes commenced at Government Medical College from 2021 with 150 students. The student strength has since swelled, with 430 of them staying in the hostels on campus. Meanwhile, the PWD which undertook construction of the Government Medical College Hospital also built the hostels. It, however, failed to provide the two complexes separately housing male and female students with proper power connection, alleged staff.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As a result, voltage fluctuation persists in the hostels, which, in turn, has rendered the escalators installed in the complexes about a year ago useless. The water purifiers in all the five floors, including the dining rooms, of both the hostels also suffer a similar situation since their installation about two years ago, the staff said. The issues were taken up several times with the PWD officials and the collectorate, but in vain, they added. A staff member who did not wish to be named said, "The power issue remains unresolved for the past three years. The RO fittings are of no use. We are forced to buy over 40 water cans every day for drinking purposes. This adds to the costs for the hospital. Due to the fluctuation, we are unable to use any electrical appliances, including grinders and mixers. The PWD and the electricity (Tangedco) department are responsible for the problems." A hostel student on the issues said, "With the lifts non-functional, we are left with the difficult task of climbing stairs. We get tired when we head to college and return to the room." When contacted, PWD (Electrical) Assistant Engineer A Shanmugapandi told TNIE, "Power supply to the hostels is functioning normally. The fluctuation may be normal like at houses. But this has nothing to do with the RO purifiers. Those who installed the system need to fix it. As for the lifts, we are working on the issue and it will be rectified soon." Attempts to reach Collector J Anne Mary Swarna for comment went in vain. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp