TN governor's sanction to prosecute ex-mins in gutka scam: Jayakumar says they will face it in court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday reacted to Governor RN Ravi sanctioning prosecution of former AIADMK Ministers C Vijaya Baskar and BV Ramanaa in the gutka scam in a guarded manner.

When asked about this development, party organising secretary D Jayakumar, after attending the district secretaries meeting at the AIADMK headquarters here, said, “We will face the cases in the court and prove that we are innocent.” The governor gave his nod for the prosecution of the two ministers nearly 14 months after the CBI sought the sanction.

Sources said during the meeting, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami directed functionaries, district secretaries and in-charges appointed for the districts to complete the works relating to the formation of booth committees within two weeks. Already the deadline given was the last week of November. Now, it has been extended up to the first week of December.

Sources said Palaniswam has been reviewing the progress made in the formation of booth committees almost on a daily basis since he has given a set of definite guidelines for forming these committees. Asked whether strategies for Lok Sabha elections were discussed, Jayakumar said the discontent against the DMK government was very high among the people. “We will highlight the failure of the DMK government on all fronts to the people. The anti-incumbency wave will help the AIADMK at the hustings,” Jayakumar added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday reacted to Governor RN Ravi sanctioning prosecution of former AIADMK Ministers C Vijaya Baskar and BV Ramanaa in the gutka scam in a guarded manner. When asked about this development, party organising secretary D Jayakumar, after attending the district secretaries meeting at the AIADMK headquarters here, said, “We will face the cases in the court and prove that we are innocent.” The governor gave his nod for the prosecution of the two ministers nearly 14 months after the CBI sought the sanction. Sources said during the meeting, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami directed functionaries, district secretaries and in-charges appointed for the districts to complete the works relating to the formation of booth committees within two weeks. Already the deadline given was the last week of November. Now, it has been extended up to the first week of December. Sources said Palaniswam has been reviewing the progress made in the formation of booth committees almost on a daily basis since he has given a set of definite guidelines for forming these committees. Asked whether strategies for Lok Sabha elections were discussed, Jayakumar said the discontent against the DMK government was very high among the people. “We will highlight the failure of the DMK government on all fronts to the people. The anti-incumbency wave will help the AIADMK at the hustings,” Jayakumar added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp