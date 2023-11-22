'Violence against children has increased in recent years', say activists but Tamil Nadu yet to release plan of action for state child policy

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years after the Tamil Nadu State Child Policy was released by Chief Minister MK Stalin on November 20, 2021, the state is yet to come up with a comprehensive plan of action to implement it.

Poor cooperation among stakeholder departments apart from lack of information within departments about schemes that have impact on children have turned out to be some of the hurdles in bringing out a plan of action.

According to sources, the social welfare department has conducted more than 10 regional-level and department-wise consultations to bring out a plan of action. “Many of the line departments have not understood the commitment given by the government for the protection of children in the state. Even though the policy has been released, only the plan of action will elaborate the roles of various departments and how the commitments given in the policy document should be realised,” said Andrew Sesuraj, convenor of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW).

According to sources, many government departments lack information regarding schemes and expenditures that have an impact on children and are not willing to take help to identify them. This is why several child rights activists have been stressing on child budgeting.

Activists have urged the government to form a high-level committee headed by the chief secretary to bring out the plan of action to ensure effective participation of all the departments. “The child policy is important because both violence against children and violence by children have increased in recent years. An effective plan of action that could be implemented is possible only if a committee headed by the chief secretary is formed as it requires efforts of multiple departments,” said Devaneyan, a child rights activist.

There is an emerging need to create an addendum to fill the gaps in the existing policy to ensure that children are not left behind. “When we raised several gaps in the policy including failure to include participation of children in urban local bodies, officials told us these concerns would be addressed in the plan of action. Two years on, there is still no sight of the document,” said Vanessa Peter, founder of Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities.

