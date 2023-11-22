Want to create 25k jobs monthly: TN Minister for IT and Digital Services Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has a vision of generating 25,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu every month, said Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday.

“In the IT sector alone, we are creating 10,000 additional jobs every month in the state. The number of additional jobs is bound to grow in the coming years,” PTR said while delivering the keynote address at the CII Connect 2023 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on the theme ‘tech for tomorrow’.

“The seed of innovation starts with the mindset. It starts with this perception among a group of people that they are limited only by their abilities and work ethics. If they put their mind to it, they can achieve anything. That is the core of entrepreneurial growth in the tech industry,” the minister said.

He later handed over the ‘Exemplary Application of Technology in the Public Sector’ award to Dr L Subramanian, State Commissioner of Agriculture; the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award to Maran Nagarajan, CEO, Kaar Technologies and the ‘Woman Entrepreneur Award’ to Sowmya Mahadevan, Co-Founder and COO, Kriyadocs.

S Arunraj, Executive Director, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu, who also spoke on the occasion said the IT sector contributes about 15% of Tamil Nadu’s GDP. “The development of this sector is vital to propel our state towards the goal of a $1 trillion economy,” he added.

