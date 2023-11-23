65 patients have narrow escape as fire breaks out at Salem govt hospital in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

SALEM: At least 65 patients undergoing treatment at the accident and emergency department of Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital had a narrow escape after a fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the bone fracture surgery room on the first floor of the department due to a short circuit in the air-conditioner.

Firefighters who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control after three hours. According to sources, the facility is one of the main referral hospitals for patients in Salem and neighbouring districts. On Wednesday morning, plumes of black smoke that billowed out of the bone fracture surgery room located on the first floor of the department soon engulfed the entire department.

Patients undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital are being moved to other hospitals. (Photo | V Sakthi, EPS)

M Velu, district fire officer, said, “The cause of the accident was a short circuit in the air conditioner. Since there was no outlet for the smoke to escape, it spread to adjacent rooms. We broke the window glasses of some of the rooms to clear the smoke.

We brought the situation under control after struggling for about three hours.” Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and Collector S Karmegam visited the hospital and inspected the spot. Speaking to reporters, the collector said,

“No patient or hospital staff was affected. An inquiry has been ordered into the accident. Electrical division officials of the Public Works Department are investigating the cause of the accident. Steps have been taken to fix any defects in the hospital.”

