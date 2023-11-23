Home States Tamil Nadu

Enforcement Directorate summons DMK MP Kathir Anand 

The DMK Lok Sabha MP, who is also the son of DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan has been asked to appear before the ED on November 24.

Published: 23rd November 2023

Kathir Anand

DMK MP Kathir Anand. (File | EPS)

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a summon to DMK MP Kathir Anand in a 2019 case pertaining to the seizure of several crores from properties of people linked to the MP.

This comes at a time when the ED is carrying out an investigation in connection with money laundering through illegal sand mining across Tamil Nadu. Since sand mining comes under the Water Resources Ministry, sources say Kathir will be questioned about sand mining, The NewsMinute reported.

Last month, the ED carried out raids at 34 locations in six districts of Tamil Nadu and reportedly seized incriminating documents, including diaries and fake sale receipts suggesting the illegal sale of sand.

The latest summons to the MP is based on 2019 IT searches at the residences of Duraimurugan and a few close associates, from where the department seized Rs 11.48 crore. His close associate confessed that the amount belonged to Kathir Anand and it was meant for distribution to voters. 

Kathir Anand DMK Duraimurugan

