Feasibility study mooted to examine bus-priority lanes’ impact on traffic in Tamil Nadu

Construction of bus-priority lanes is being considered on the Chennai Central to Tambaram via Guindy, and CMBT to Guindy routes.

An MTC bus wading through traffic on Anna Salai on Wednesday | Ashwin Prasath

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government has suggested that a comprehensive feasibility study be conducted about the two corridors, where the bus-priority lanes (dedicated lanes for buses) are proposed, and their expected impact on traffic on the other roads in the city.

Construction of bus-priority lanes is being considered on the Chennai Central to Tambaram via Guindy, and CMBT to Guindy routes. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena recently chaired a high-level meeting and suggested that a feasibility study be taken up by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy about the impact of constructing bus-priority lanes on people using transport modes other than buses. One lane will be dedicated to Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses and the other vehicles will have to suffice with the remaining two lanes.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed the ‘Bus First’ concept, wherein more and more people are encouraged to opt for public transportation. By prioritising the reliability and attractiveness of buses, the government could persuade everyone to choose means of public transportation.

The state government is planning to implement the ‘Bus First’ concept on a pilot basis in a few lanes, and based on results, the initiative may be scaled up later. Patronage of buses, which are key to last-mile connectivity, has witnessed a fall in ridership following the Covid-19 pandemic. The maximum daily patronage of buses fell from 53 lakh in 2020 to the present level of 30 lakh. Two main reasons cited for the patronage decline are the absence of accessible and nearby bus stops, and long waiting times owing to the low frequency of buses operated by the MTC.

Sources said dedicated bus-priority lanes will encourage people to depend on public transport. “The government is also planning to increase bus frequency and set up MTC bus stops within a five-minute walk from each other. Other suggestions made during the meeting included assigning bus-priority lanes near traffic signals, setting up passenger pick-up and drop-off points, and prioritising pedestrian crossings along these lanes,” they added.

