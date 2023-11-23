Madras HC grants bail to 'Varichiyur' Selvam in murder case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted bail to history-sheeter 'Varichiyur' Selvam in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, on September 15, a woman named Sungantha had filed a missing complaint about her husband, Bhuvaneswaran alias Eswaran, who had been missing for the past five years. She claimed that she did not raise a complaint earlier since she believed that her husband was in jail.

The prosecution added that Sungantha mentioned a previous instance, where her husband returned home after nearly six years, and said that he was serving a sentence in a Kerala prison. But, it has been five years since she last heard from her husband, compelling Sungantha to lodge a complaint, the prosecution said.

It was the case of the prosecution that Selvam, who was already remanded in connection with another murder case registered by the Virudhunagar police, had confessed to murdering Bhuvaneswaran five years ago, over blackmail and betrayal.



Selvam refuted these allegations, and in his petition accused the police of foisting a false case with the intent to extend his detention period, since he was about to get default bail in another case. He added that both cases were missing-turned-murder cases, and were recently converted by the police even though the bodies of neither of the two deceased individuals have been recovered yet.

Selvam also said that both deceased individuals were absconding accused, and were under the police radar for several years. Justice V Sivagnanam, who heard his plea, granted bail to Selvam on the grounds of lack of material to support the prosecution's case.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted bail to history-sheeter 'Varichiyur' Selvam in a murder case. According to the prosecution, on September 15, a woman named Sungantha had filed a missing complaint about her husband, Bhuvaneswaran alias Eswaran, who had been missing for the past five years. She claimed that she did not raise a complaint earlier since she believed that her husband was in jail. The prosecution added that Sungantha mentioned a previous instance, where her husband returned home after nearly six years, and said that he was serving a sentence in a Kerala prison. But, it has been five years since she last heard from her husband, compelling Sungantha to lodge a complaint, the prosecution said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was the case of the prosecution that Selvam, who was already remanded in connection with another murder case registered by the Virudhunagar police, had confessed to murdering Bhuvaneswaran five years ago, over blackmail and betrayal. Selvam refuted these allegations, and in his petition accused the police of foisting a false case with the intent to extend his detention period, since he was about to get default bail in another case. He added that both cases were missing-turned-murder cases, and were recently converted by the police even though the bodies of neither of the two deceased individuals have been recovered yet. Selvam also said that both deceased individuals were absconding accused, and were under the police radar for several years. Justice V Sivagnanam, who heard his plea, granted bail to Selvam on the grounds of lack of material to support the prosecution's case. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp