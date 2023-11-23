PDS scam: DVAC probing successful bidders in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that it has sought the details of successful bidders and government officials who had handled the tenders floated for procuring food items for the public distribution system during previous AIADMK government, following complaints of graft.

The submission was made in a counter-affidavit filed by DVAC DSP G Pugazhvendhan on a petition filed by V Pugazhendi, a supporter of former chief minister O Panneerselvam, alleging a Rs 350 crore scam in food procurement and seeking action against then food minister R Kamaraj.

The submission was made before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira when the petition came up for hearing.

Saying that the bidders, who participated in all the 48 tenders have to be probed and the voluminous documents running more than 24, 000 pages have to be perused, the DSP sought time for completing a detailed enquiry and promised further action if prima facie material is found on the scam. The judge posted the matter to November 28 for further hearing.

