Plaint against teacher over ‘bullying’ kids for eating beef in Tamil Nadu

According to the complaint,the teacher allegedly spoke to a class 7 student, about their habit of eating beef and their religion.

Published: 23rd November 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Ashokapuram government high school

Ashokapuram government high school (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The school education department conducted an inquiry on the complaint lodged by a parent against a teacher at Ashokapuram government high school on Wednesday. 

According to the complaint, the teacher allegedly spoke to a class 7 student, about their habit of eating beef and their religion. The parents stated that the woman teacher did not like children who came to school wearing hijab and had been harassing children from minority communities indirectly for the last few months. The parent has also alleged that the headmistress supported the teacher and refused to take action regarding the complaint.

On Tuesday, the parent raised the issue with the district chief educational officer. Following the complaint, the CEO R Balamurali conducted an inquiry with the parent and the teacher at the school premises. Meanwhile, the parents who were not satisfied with the inquiry approached the district collector on Wednesday evening.

