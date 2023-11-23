Home States Tamil Nadu

Six booked in illegal child adoption case in Tamil Nadu

Mahalakshmi had separated from Arun and the latter had been taking care of the children with help of his father, Andavar. 

Published: 23rd November 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Sivakasi East police on Tuesday launched an inquiry in connection with the illegal adoption of a two-and-half-year-old boy, following a complaint filed by the child welfare officer. 

The police said Arun Kumar and Mahalakshmi had two children, and the younger child Manish was put up for adoption to a couple, Selvam and Chandra, of Tiruchy in November 2022 with the help of Subramani and Nagaraj. Mahalakshmi had separated from Arun and the latter had been taking care of the children with the help of his father, Andavar. 

In the initial enquiry, it was found that Arun Kumar and Aandavar could not take care of the children and decided to give him to the couple that was willing to adopt. “Selvam and Chandra had allegedly faked the birth certificate of the boy,” sources said. Based on a tip-off, Virudhunagar police booked Arun Kumar,  Andavar, Selvam, Chandra, Subramani, and Nagaraj. Further probe is on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal child adoption case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp