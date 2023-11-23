Six booked in illegal child adoption case in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Sivakasi East police on Tuesday launched an inquiry in connection with the illegal adoption of a two-and-half-year-old boy, following a complaint filed by the child welfare officer.

The police said Arun Kumar and Mahalakshmi had two children, and the younger child Manish was put up for adoption to a couple, Selvam and Chandra, of Tiruchy in November 2022 with the help of Subramani and Nagaraj. Mahalakshmi had separated from Arun and the latter had been taking care of the children with the help of his father, Andavar.

In the initial enquiry, it was found that Arun Kumar and Aandavar could not take care of the children and decided to give him to the couple that was willing to adopt. “Selvam and Chandra had allegedly faked the birth certificate of the boy,” sources said. Based on a tip-off, Virudhunagar police booked Arun Kumar, Andavar, Selvam, Chandra, Subramani, and Nagaraj. Further probe is on.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Sivakasi East police on Tuesday launched an inquiry in connection with the illegal adoption of a two-and-half-year-old boy, following a complaint filed by the child welfare officer. The police said Arun Kumar and Mahalakshmi had two children, and the younger child Manish was put up for adoption to a couple, Selvam and Chandra, of Tiruchy in November 2022 with the help of Subramani and Nagaraj. Mahalakshmi had separated from Arun and the latter had been taking care of the children with the help of his father, Andavar. In the initial enquiry, it was found that Arun Kumar and Aandavar could not take care of the children and decided to give him to the couple that was willing to adopt. “Selvam and Chandra had allegedly faked the birth certificate of the boy,” sources said. Based on a tip-off, Virudhunagar police booked Arun Kumar, Andavar, Selvam, Chandra, Subramani, and Nagaraj. Further probe is on.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp