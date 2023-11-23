Soon, trash bins will be removed from Kovai roads

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has decided to come up with a systematic plan for solid waste management.

Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran said they have been making plans to ensure door-door collection of garbage and taking the collected garbage to the micro composting centre (MCC) by reducing open dumping systems at public places.

He said the civic body is planning to pass a resolution in the council meeting for imposing a fine of Rs 50 for littering garbage in public places or failing to segregate the garbage before handing it to sanitary workers. It will be Rs 100 for commercial establishments.

“As per the plan, we have provided details of manpower, machinery equipment and vehicles to the contractors in five zones. Also, we have provided a route chart for garbage trucks, mini-vans and pushcarts. A time schedule has been made for all the vehicles in the route charts and it will be affixed to the vehicle in the laminated format. Our primary objective is to operationalise solid waste management in a systematic method, like in Chennai,” said Sivaguru Prabhakaran.

“In order to study the project and make necessary corrections, review meetings will be conducted weekly once on garbage collection, level of garbage arriving at MCC and the compost yard for vermin composer and how much of man power, and equipment is to be needed for further. The trail run will be analysed and formatted in the operation, “ he added.

He said the plan will be brought into effect within three months.

