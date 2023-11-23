Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes knitwear hub Tiruppur, water enters 500 houses; sanitary workers have tough time

According to official records, the Collector Camp office area recorded the maximum rainfall of 167 mm, followed by Tiruppur North Taluk office( 60 mm ), Tiruppur South Taluk Office (52 mm).

Published: 23rd November 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

water entering houses

Over 500 houses were engulfed with rainwater due to over night rains in Tiruppur city on wednesday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Heavy rain which lashed Tiruppur city since Tuesday night left at least 500 houses waterlogged.

According to official records, the Collector's Camp office area recorded the maximum rainfall of 167 mm, followed by Tiruppur North Taluk office ( 60 mm ), Tiruppur South Taluk Office (52 mm) and collectorate (37 till Wednesday morning.

Speaking to TNIE, P Ramachandran, a resident of Mummoorthy Nagar said,” There was heavy rain for six hours which led to waterlogging in our locality. The water level rose around 4 am and entered all the houses in the area. Since our locality is one of the low-lying areas, we are facing the problem every year.”

Sathish Kumar, another resident, said, "Overnight rains took entire residents by surprise. A few individuals had blocked small water streams for their personal gains and it caused flooding in some areas.  I along with my wife had to use plastic wipers and buckets to push out water from our house.”

Thirugnana Sambandam of the Noyyal Farmers Protection Association said, "Many water streams run inside the city and they act as stormwater drains during the rainy season. These have been blocked by private individuals. With the sudden rain, these drains weren’t capable of handling large volumes of water”

An official from Tiruppur District Administration said, "Tiruppur North Tahsildar B Maheswaran inspected affected areas along with officials from city Tiruppur Corporation. Water had entered 250 houses in Arivoli Nagar in Mannarai, 150 houses in Mummoorthy Nagar 50 houses in Karupparayan Kovil Street, 30 houses in Ramanathapuram in Velampalayam.”

He added they removed the clogs in several streams that had been obstructing water flow to Nallar and Noyyal rivers.  Around 200 sanitary workers were deployed and 10 tankers were used to suck stagnant water. All areas were sprayed with disinfectants.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur city Rain Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp