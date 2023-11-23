Tension in Tamil Nadu Congress as Alagiri sidelines senior leaders

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The delay in appointing a new president for TNCC has led to several members getting more upset with incumbent president KS Alagiri. The perceived lack of concern from national leadership in addressing such grievances has escalated tension within the TNCC camp. Leaders and functionaries fear that this delay might adversely impact the party’s prospects in upcoming general elections.

One of the key issues highlighted by Congress leaders is the ‘disregard’ for party protocol by TNCC leadership. They expressed dissatisfaction with the exclusion of several significant figures, including sitting MPs, MLAs, and former state presidents, from important party functions at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan.

Former state president and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan told TNIE, “I am not against Alagiri personally, but his style of functioning is affecting the party. He purposely avoided senior leaders by not inviting them to functions. Not just me, he didn’t invite former union ministers P Chidambaram, KV Thangkabalu, Su Thirunavukkarasar and former state president M Krishnaswamy. The national leadership has to intervene now.”

Ruby Manoharan, state treasurer and MLA, criticised Alagiri for deliberately sidelining influential figures to prevent their growing influence among the party’s base. This act of the TNCC leadership is pathetic and unfortunate, he added.

One of the state general secretaries, S Gandeepan, told TNIE, “A lot of charges were levelled against Alagiri when Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi gave an audience to party leaders in October. At that time, Sonia assured them of prompt action against the complaints. After that incident, Alagiri didn’t want to let others influence the party cadre out of fear of losing his post. So, they were not invited to events.”

Replying to the charges, senior leader A Gopanna said, “The Monday event was only an interaction with the district president and a review of party works. Considering that a lot of time would be spent on this, senior leaders were not invited. There is nothing significant on this issue. Besides, the party invited all the leaders for TNCC organising events.”

However, some senior leaders alleged that to avoid them, the state leadership had recently instructed various wings of the party to conduct birth anniversaries of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. TNIE’s efforts to get a response from Alagiri were futile.

Cong flays ED for attaching National Herald assets

TNCC president KS Alagiri strongly criticised the ED for attaching the assets of the National Herald. In a press statement, he emphasised there is no financial transaction or asset pledges involved in the case.

“The Indian National Congress cannot be intimidated by such vindictive strategies,” he emphasised, highlighting the party’s firm stance in the face of such actions.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The delay in appointing a new president for TNCC has led to several members getting more upset with incumbent president KS Alagiri. The perceived lack of concern from national leadership in addressing such grievances has escalated tension within the TNCC camp. Leaders and functionaries fear that this delay might adversely impact the party’s prospects in upcoming general elections. One of the key issues highlighted by Congress leaders is the ‘disregard’ for party protocol by TNCC leadership. They expressed dissatisfaction with the exclusion of several significant figures, including sitting MPs, MLAs, and former state presidents, from important party functions at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan. Former state president and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan told TNIE, “I am not against Alagiri personally, but his style of functioning is affecting the party. He purposely avoided senior leaders by not inviting them to functions. Not just me, he didn’t invite former union ministers P Chidambaram, KV Thangkabalu, Su Thirunavukkarasar and former state president M Krishnaswamy. The national leadership has to intervene now.” Ruby Manoharan, state treasurer and MLA, criticised Alagiri for deliberately sidelining influential figures to prevent their growing influence among the party’s base. This act of the TNCC leadership is pathetic and unfortunate, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); One of the state general secretaries, S Gandeepan, told TNIE, “A lot of charges were levelled against Alagiri when Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi gave an audience to party leaders in October. At that time, Sonia assured them of prompt action against the complaints. After that incident, Alagiri didn’t want to let others influence the party cadre out of fear of losing his post. So, they were not invited to events.” Replying to the charges, senior leader A Gopanna said, “The Monday event was only an interaction with the district president and a review of party works. Considering that a lot of time would be spent on this, senior leaders were not invited. There is nothing significant on this issue. Besides, the party invited all the leaders for TNCC organising events.” However, some senior leaders alleged that to avoid them, the state leadership had recently instructed various wings of the party to conduct birth anniversaries of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. TNIE’s efforts to get a response from Alagiri were futile. Cong flays ED for attaching National Herald assets TNCC president KS Alagiri strongly criticised the ED for attaching the assets of the National Herald. In a press statement, he emphasised there is no financial transaction or asset pledges involved in the case. “The Indian National Congress cannot be intimidated by such vindictive strategies,” he emphasised, highlighting the party’s firm stance in the face of such actions. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp