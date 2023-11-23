TN govt working to fill up vacancies of 2222 village nurses besides doctors, pharmacists and sanitary inspectors: Health Minister 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said vacancies in government hospitals will be filled soon. He said this while talking to reporters after inaugurating a newly constructed building and equipment worth Rs 13.75 crore at CMCH.

“The state government is working to fill up vacancies of 1021 doctor posts, 983 pharmacists, 1066 sanitary inspectors and 2222 village nurses soon after the completion of litigation in the courts,” Subramanian said, adding He said that the government will take into consideration providing five marks to medical staff who worked during the Covid - 19 period at the government hospitals and medical camp.

Further, the minister said that the health department has organized a total of 8,500 medical special camps to control the spread of fever in the view of the northeast monsoon. Speaking about the health of Minister Senthil Balaji, he said as he requires physiotherapy for numbness of legs, and treatment would be provided for three more days in the hospital.

Later, speaking at the 20 years of bariatric surgery celebration at GEM hospital, he said a total of 1.97 lakh accident victims have benefitted in the government’s treatment scheme for providing initial treatment at the nearest private hospital to the accident victims since December 2021. During the event, he released the second edition of the book Udal Paruman (obesity) written by Gem Hospital founder C Palanivelu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday said vacancies in government hospitals will be filled soon. He said this while talking to reporters after inaugurating a newly constructed building and equipment worth Rs 13.75 crore at CMCH. “The state government is working to fill up vacancies of 1021 doctor posts, 983 pharmacists, 1066 sanitary inspectors and 2222 village nurses soon after the completion of litigation in the courts,” Subramanian said, adding He said that the government will take into consideration providing five marks to medical staff who worked during the Covid - 19 period at the government hospitals and medical camp. Further, the minister said that the health department has organized a total of 8,500 medical special camps to control the spread of fever in the view of the northeast monsoon. Speaking about the health of Minister Senthil Balaji, he said as he requires physiotherapy for numbness of legs, and treatment would be provided for three more days in the hospital.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, speaking at the 20 years of bariatric surgery celebration at GEM hospital, he said a total of 1.97 lakh accident victims have benefitted in the government’s treatment scheme for providing initial treatment at the nearest private hospital to the accident victims since December 2021. During the event, he released the second edition of the book Udal Paruman (obesity) written by Gem Hospital founder C Palanivelu. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp