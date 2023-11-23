Home States Tamil Nadu

Welfare panel asks temple to provide bigger shelter to 58-year-old elephant in Tamil Nadu

According to the officials, Abayambigai appears to be accommodated in a crammed space on the temple premises. 

Published: 23rd November 2023 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

elephant

Members of the captive elephant welfare committee visited ‘Abayambigai’ at Shri Mayuranathaswamy Temple in Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Officials of the district captive elephant welfare committee on Wednesday inspected captive tuskers in Mayiladuthurai and advised the Mayuranathaswamy Temple administration to provide a bigger shelter for its 58-year-old elephant Abayambigai. 

The inspection was carried out as per the directions of the state forest department. After the inspection, committee chairperson and Nagapattinam District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar told TNIE, “The elephant is healthy. We have advised the temple administration to provide a spacious shelter to Abayambigai as per Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules. We have also advised them to provide a sandy ground for the elephant to rest its feet and a shower system for bathing.”

According to the officials, Abayambigai appears to be accommodated in a crammed space on the temple premises. The temple administration has assured to relocate the pachyderm to comply with the rules. The tusker was brought to the temple from Kerala in 1972. Since then, Abayambigai has been an integral member of the temple administered by Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam.

The committee also inspected Abirami at Amirdhakadeswarar Temple in Thirukadaiyur and found that the elephant is being sheltered in a much bigger space. They have advised the administration at either temple to set up surveillance cameras to monitor Abayambigai and Abirami. The committee comprised animal husbandry and HR&CE officials, elephant welfare activist N Sivaganesan and Sirkazhi Forest Range Officer A Joseph Daniel.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
elephant welfare committee Mayuranathaswamy Temple administration 58-year-old elephant Abayambigai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp