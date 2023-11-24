108 minor stations under Tiruchy railway division to have CCTV coverage by 2024

Home States Tamil Nadu

Currently, major stations including Tiruchy, Villupuram and Thanjavur, are under CCTV surveillance.

CCTV cameras at Tiruchy railway junction on Wednesday. Railway plans to provide such extensive CCTV coverage even in minor stations:Express/M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  As part of efforts to further enhance security, the Indian Railways will spend `11.63 crore to instal CCTV cameras in 108 minor stations under the Tiruchy railway division. According to senior officials, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (RCIL), tasked with the project, is preparing a systematic diagram. The process is in the final stages.

Currently, major stations including Tiruchy, Villupuram and Thanjavur, are under CCTV surveillance. While Tiruchy junction alone has about 200 cameras, it is not the case with minor stations, especially in rural areas, sources said. Minor stations comprise non-suburban group (NGS-5, NGS-6), and halt group (HG-2, HG-3) stations.

These stations record an annual passenger footfall ranging from one lakh to ten lakh, with revenue ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 crore. "This creates many security challenges and hence the railway decided to increase CCTV coverage in minor stations. The installation work is likely to be completed by 2024," a source aware of the development said.

Meanwhile, a railway official said more cameras will ensure round-the-clock monitoring. "This will help the RPF team guarding railway properties. Things are progressing well and we expect RCIL to start the work soon," the official said. KR Mohan, a commuter, said, "I hope the move would prevent chain snatching and other such crimes in minor stations. Apart from the CCTV coverage, the Indian Railways should consider upgrading stations in rural areas."

