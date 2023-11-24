Home States Tamil Nadu

Court pulls up Mansoor Ali for erroneous bail petition

“Don’t waste the time of the court. This is not a playground,” the judge told Mansoor Ali Khan

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Mansoor Ali Khan appeared before the Thousand Lights All Women Police on Thursday afternoon and gave a written statement to the police in regard to the case booked against him for making derogatory comments about actor Trisha.

Talking to the media, he said there was nothing intentional in his remark towards Trisha and she has misunderstood him. He has also apologised to her, he said. Mansoor said he would fully cooperate with the police and would appear at the station whenever the police requests his presence.

The same day, he invited the wrath of the principal sessions judge when a petition seeking anticipatory bail came up for hearing and his counsel sought the court’s permission to withdraw it. Irked over it, the judge asked him the reasons for filing the petition and now withdrawing it.

He said the respondent police station name was erroneously mentioned as Nungambakkam All Women Police Station instead of Thousand Lights Station. “Don’t waste the time of the court. This is not a playground,” the judge told him before dismissing the petition as withdrawn. It may be noted that another pre-arrest bail plea was already filed by the actor.

