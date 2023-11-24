Home States Tamil Nadu

HC slaps Rs 5k fine on litigant over plaint with 'ulterior motive'

The litigant sought direction to close an opening for vehicles to pass through between two median strips on a four-lane road near Alangulam in Tenkasi district.

Published: 24th November 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a litigant, who sought direction to close an opening for vehicles to pass through between two median strips on a four-lane road near Alangulam in Tenkasi district.

A Bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan held that the litigant had filed the plea with an ulterior motive and dismissed the petition. They directed the litigant to pay the amount to the High Court Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

The petition was filed by S Edward Ruban Devadas, an advocate and an office bearer of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Tenkasi. He alleged that the opening had been created between the median strips opposite to a petrol bunk to benefit the outlet owner. He claimed that the opening had also resulted in frequent accidents.   

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High Court Madurai Bench fine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp