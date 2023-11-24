HC slaps Rs 5k fine on litigant over plaint with 'ulterior motive'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a litigant, who sought direction to close an opening for vehicles to pass through between two median strips on a four-lane road near Alangulam in Tenkasi district.

A Bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan held that the litigant had filed the plea with an ulterior motive and dismissed the petition. They directed the litigant to pay the amount to the High Court Legal Services Authority within two weeks.

The petition was filed by S Edward Ruban Devadas, an advocate and an office bearer of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Tenkasi. He alleged that the opening had been created between the median strips opposite to a petrol bunk to benefit the outlet owner. He claimed that the opening had also resulted in frequent accidents.

