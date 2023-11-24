Home States Tamil Nadu

‘India shows how to create a better world’, says TN Governor RN Ravi

"Every sector is witnessing fundamental and bold reforms," Ravi claimed

Published: 24th November 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: India has shown the world how to create a safer and better world with inclusive growth for the good of all, Governor RN Ravi has said. He was speaking at a seminar on ‘The G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration: A perspective Analysis’ at Periyar University in Salem.

“India talks about inclusive growth. This is not reflected in the present world order which is reliant on military power. We have seen results in every aspect in inclusive growth. India is fastest growing economy and our financial sector is robust. Every sector is witnessing fundamental and bold reforms,” he said.

Pointing at India’s approach to the pandemic, Ravi said, “Our approach disproved the nations which thought at least 80 million people will die in the country due to starvation.

India showed it was efficient in its distribution system and fed 80 crore people during the pandemic. Meeting our own challenges, we could also deliver food and vaccine to people in other countries, which has become a case study to the world.”

