IPS officer’s discharge plea in extortion case dismissed

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The special court for CBI cases in Coimbatore has dismissed a petition filed by IPS officer Pramod Kumar seeking to discharge him in an extortion case linked to a 2012 multi-crore Paazee forex scam.

Pramod Kumar, who is IGP of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited, Karur, and four other officers are charged under sections 120 B read with 347, 384, 506 (I), of the IPC and sections 8, 10, 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 2009, Tiruppur central crime branch police registered a case against Paazee Forex Trading India Private Limited for cheating depositors to the tune of Rs 930.71 crore. A Kamalavalli, one of the directors, was abducted and released on payment of a few crores of rupees as ransom allegedly with involvement of some police officers.

The case was transferred to CBI in 2011 and the agency arrested Kumar, who had been serving as the IGP West Zone, in 2012. The CBI filed a charge sheet against five people in 2013. The second additional district court rejected Kumar’s plea saying charge sheet in the case would be filed on November 28.

