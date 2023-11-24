National badminton player held for sexually harassing schoolgirls

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police arrested a national-level badminton player, who was working as coach in a private school, for allegedly taking photographs of a girl student while she was changing clothes on the school campus.

According to police, the suspect D Arun Brun (28), a resident of Sowripalayam, was recruited as a temporary badminton coach by the school about six months ago.

The sexual harassment came to light on Tuesday when the mother of a Class 11 student checked her mobile phone, and found out that he had asked her to send her nude photos through WhatsApp. Though the girl refused, he had been harassing her.

On Wednesday, the parent took the matter to the notice of school management and the all-women police station (AWPS - Coimbatore central). The school has removed him from service. Police investigation revealed that the coach allegedly had taken photographs of the girl while she was changing clothes in the changing room in the school.

Also, police found out that he had misbehaved with five more girl students in the same manner. AWPS registered a case against him under sections Pocso Act and the Information Technology Act and arrested him on Wednesday. He was produced in a court on Thursday and remanded.

