TN: HC stays tender notification for setting up temporary shops near Triveni Sangamam in Kanniyakumari 

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday stayed a tender notification floated for setting up temporary shops near Triveni Sangamam in Kanniyakumari district.

A Bench of justices S M Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan passed the interim order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one P Sivakumar of Kanniyakumari.

In his petition, Sivakumar stated that the Triveni Sangamam is unique because of the confluence of the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, and the Bay of Bengal. "The said place also holds significance in the Hindu mythology, and people from all over India visit this place to take a holy dip, while tourists throng the area for the sunrise and sunset," he added.

Sivakumar further stated that in 2021, the high court had passed an interim order against the construction of shops in the Triveni Sangamam, also while responding to a PIL. But disregarding the said order, the HR and CE department recently called for a tender to put up shops in the area, he added, and sought a direction against the same. Granting an interim stay, the judges adjourned the case for further hearing.

