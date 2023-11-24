Rain pounds south, west TN, low pressure likely in 2 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The intense rainfall in western and southern districts of Tamil Nadu continued for the second day on Thursday with Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district clocking the current monsoon season’s highest rainfall of 37cm and Kotagiri in Nilgiris recording 24cm in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday.

The regional meteorological centre said a cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over south Andaman Sea around November 25 and a low-pressure area, which may intensify into a depression, may form around November 26.

Heavy rain warning has been issued for Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts on Friday. Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts may get heavy showers on Saturday, the Met said. Rescue teams continued their search for the second day to trace J Pradeep Raj (19) of Kotagiri who was washed away in a flash flood.

Heavy showers trigger landslips at 15 places

He went missing after trying to cross a bridge on a two-wheeler along with two friends on Wednesday night near Kotagiri. His friends managed to escape. Traffic was halted on Mettupalayam to Kotagiri road from 6 am to 3 pm on Thursday after heavy downpour triggered landslips at 15 places.

Tourism Minister K Ramachandran and Nilgiris MP A Raja inspected rain-affected areas in Kuyil Hills in Nilgiris. About 25 people have been accommodated at rain relief centres in the district and food and water are being provided to them, Raja said.

While Moolaikaraipatti and Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district recorded 50mm and 41mm rainfall, respectively, Papanasam dam reached 60.26% of its total capacity of 5,500mcft on Thursday. In Tenkasi, Courtallam main falls and five falls experienced flooding due to heavy rain in Western Ghats.

